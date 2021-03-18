Everitt to continue experimenting with Sharks

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has named a largely experimental team for Saturday’s Preparation Series match against the Lions in Johannesburg.

Only two Springboks will run out at the start, namely captain Lukhanyo Am and No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

Two other Boks will play off the bench – prop Thomas du Toit and Curwin Bosch.

New recruit, Siya Kolisi, is still not ready for action after joining from Western Province and the Stormers a month ago.

“This preparation series has been an opportunity for the coaches to test depth, try new combinations and to see what we have,” explained captain Am.

“It’s been beneficial for the squad and helped the coaches make decisions going forward.

“We know what type of team the Lions are and what threats they bring, but this is a game where our focus is on ourselves, trying to master our own DNA and style of play.

“It will be exciting playing against a Lions team with a similar style of play, moving the ball around and giving it air. From our side, we’ll be looking to execute the plan and showcasing our DNA.”

Sharks: Aphelele Fassi, Werner Kok, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Rynhard Jonker, Yaw Penxe, Boeta Chamberlain, Sanele Nohamba, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Mpilo Gumede, Henco Venter, Reniel Hugo, Le Roux Roets, John-Hubert Meyer, Dan Jooste, Mzamo Majola. Bench: Dylan Richardson, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Thomas du Toit, Emile van Heerden, Thembelani Bholi, Grant Williams, Curwin Bosch, Marius Louw

