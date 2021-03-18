New recruit Zak Burger to make Bulls debut

Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane and a host of experienced seniors return to the Bulls’ starting line-up for their Preparation Series meeting with the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.

Besides Nyakane coming in at prop, Ruan Nortje and Marco van Staden return at lock and openside flank respectively.

The backs see a host of changes with newly recruited scrumhalf Zak Burger getting his first opportunity in the colours of the Bulls. He previously played for Griquas.

Cornal Hendriks and Stedman Gans resume their midfield partnership with Marco Jansen van Vuren shifting to left wing and Marnus Potgieter being named on the extended bench.

Richard Kriel replaces his brother, David, at fullback with the latter being rested.

The bench also sees an influx of experience as Johan Grobbelaar, Jacques van Rooyen, Blitzbok Tim Agaba and Springbok Morné Steyn all set to add fresh legs later in the match.

“The North-South derby is always a ferocious affair and this match will be no different,” Bulls director of rugby Jake White said.

“The fact that it is a warm-up does not make it easier. We’ve named a little more experience for this meeting which was always in the plan as we gather momentum to the upcoming season.”

Kick-off is scheduled for 7pm.

Bulls: Richard Kriel, Madosh Tambwe, Stedman Gans, Cornal Hendricks, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Chris Smith, Zak Burger, Nizaam Carr (capt), Werner Gouws, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Janko Swanepoel, Trevor Nyakane, Joe van Zyl, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Jacques van Rooyen, Jan Uys, Tim Agaba, Keagan Johannes, Morné Steyn, Diego Appollis, Nolan Pienaar, Raynard Roets, Marnus Potgieter.

