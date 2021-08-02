Wheels of justice for Life-Esidimeni families grind to another halt

The Life-Esidimeni inquest has been unable to start yet again, as those in the hot seat chop and change their legal representatives
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA AUGUST 07: Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) and Corruption Watch activists march to the Gauteng legislature protesting against the re-election of Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa into the ANC provincial committee on August 07, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Both Mahlangu and Hlongwa are former Gauteng MECs for health and social development who are embroiled in the Life Esidimeni crisis. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu)