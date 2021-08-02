Bernadette Wicks
2 Aug 2021
Courts
Courts

Wheels of justice for Life-Esidimeni families grind to another halt

The Life-Esidimeni inquest has been unable to start yet again, as those in the hot seat chop and change their legal representatives

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA  AUGUST 07: Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) and Corruption Watch activists march to the Gauteng legislature protesting against the re-election of Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa into the ANC provincial committee on August 07, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Both Mahlangu and Hlongwa are former Gauteng MECs for health and social development who are embroiled in the Life Esidimeni crisis. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu)
The long-anticipated Life Esidimeni inquest has been postponed for another month. This is the second time the inquest – set to probe the deaths of more than 140 mental patients who died after being moved from Life Esidimeni – has been pushed back since it got under way on 19 July. Five days and two witnesses in, proceedings were forced to a grinding halt after issues regarding the legal representation – or lack thereof – of some of the witnesses came to the fore. They were scheduled to resume on Monday morning but again were put on ice. This on...

