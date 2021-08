President Cyril Ramaphosa could risk unsettling some more KZN supporters, should he fire health Minister Zweli Mkhize for his involvement in the Digital Vibes contract, which is why it is up up to the minister himself to stand up and resign. All eyes are now on the president, anticipating his next move regarding Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report fingering Mkhize in receiving funds from a multimillion-rand tender awarded to Digital Vibes, a communications company owned by Mkhize’s close associate Tahera Mather. The SIU submitted a 90-page affidavit to the Special Tribunal, listing 20 people, including the minister and his son,...

The SIU submitted a 90-page affidavit to the Special Tribunal, listing 20 people, including the minister and his son, for receiving around R90 million from the R150 million deal.

And while Mkhize remains on special leave since the saga first broke a couple of months ago, Ramaphosa appears to be in a tight spot with regard to the decision to dismiss the minister permanently. Experts believe this is due to fears of ruffling the feathers of supporters in Mkhize’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal, where tensions are already high.

Hesitation due to fears of KZN backlash

“There is strong support for the Zuma alliance within KZN, and that is leaving [Ramaphosa] with not a lot of support,” said political analyst Andre Duvenhage. “There’s’s also Bheki Cele who is in trouble already as a result of a number of things, then it’s Zweli Mkhize – who is an influential person with presidential aspirations.

“If he is forced into a cabinet reshuffle to fire both these Zulus, what is the dynamic going to be in KZN looking at what happened beginning of last month? He is a bit hesitant and we know he is not a guy who makes tough decisions. He plays low when he must make important decisions,” said Duvenhage.

But Ramaphosa could be waiting for the unlikely – for Mkhize to do the “honourable thing” and resign, said political analyst Levy Ndou.

“In a situation like this, I would be expecting Mkhize to be the one who must initiate a discussion with the President in order to be punished. If he doesn’t, he will be giving all the ammunition to the President to exercise his constitutional powers to fire him. If Mkhize loves his party, the ANC, and is a fan of good governance, then Mkhize should resign and allow the health department to be led by other people.”

“We don’t have to look at the President on this matter. We need to look at Mkhize helping his party – the ANC – helping Ramaphosa and also helping the entire South African population by doing the right thing.”

What does this say about Mkhize’s character?

Ndou however felt that Mkhize seemed not to be a “fan of good governance”.

“On the basis of what has actually happened, he should be described as a corrupt individual… If you fire a person who is corrupt from your cabinet, you are actually doing exactly what is expected of you because South Africans in general do not love corruption.”

Duvenhage was less diplomatic in his judgement of what Mkhize’s supposed willingness to engage in the behaviour described in the SIU report said about his character. He believes the continuous engagement in corruption from within the governing party’s ranks is merely a reflection of the values the ANC has come to embody.

“The ANC in general is the biggest crime syndicate in the history of South Africa and he is reflecting the values of the organisation that he is part of.”

“The problem is bigger than what one individual [Ramaphosa] can cure… I think Ramaphosa has no choice but to get rid of [Mkhize] but the political penalty is going to be heavy,” said Duvenhage.

