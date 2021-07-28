Is this delayed election saving the ANC?
Cliff Buchler
I the election was to happen now, the ANC might not be in a position to easily repeat a Schabir Shaik move with Jacob.
(From Left) Ace Magashule, Former ANC President Jacob Zuma, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile toast in celebration following the delivery of the party's Election Manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, 12 January 2019. Cosatu, expects the events to unite the movement and erase factions and divisions that have rocked the province. Picture: Gallo Images
Read more on these topics