Is this delayed election saving the ANC?

My high hopes of Jacob Zuma confessing to his filching faults and refilling the vaults with monies which could be used supporting the current wonky economy turn out to be pipe dreams.

I blame it on the Electoral Commission of South Africa for resolutely wanting to postpone the municipal elections.

It has involuntarily further bolstered a slippery customer who, for 15 years, has played silly buggers with the courts (with covert support from the ANC).

Here’s the thing, if the election was to happen now with the ruling party at its most vulnerable and the electorate showing its displeasure, it might not be in a position to easily repeat a Schabir Shaik move with Jacob.

The old stager has undoubtedly spotted the window, allowing his party to orchestrate early parole.

There was a time when the ANC fooled most of the people all of the time.

For two decades, it has got away with stealing, lying, cheating and playing at ruling.

The party survives because of some lucky breaks – the biggest of which is Covid popping up during the ills that are a direct result of rotten leadership.

The virus certainly had a coincidental hand in exacerbating the situation, but was craftily blamed for the whole shebang.

Instead of arresting people, the party continued tolerating known crooked cadres who kept raiding funds budgeted for the poor.

One hope remained among the people of an anguished country to exterminate the pernicious pests: the municipal elections.

The nation at large couldn’t wait to show its disapproval.

Now, the shocking intention of the IEC. Another let-off for the ANC and another chance for the citizenry to retaliate gone.

And Jacob stands a good chance of getting back to Nkandla.

And the opportunity to throw another Earl Grey party to draw up plan B with the anticipated jailing of Ace Magashule – seeing plan A proved so successful with Jacob’s incarceration.

Julius Malema says he’s unavailable to talk treason, oops, sorry, turkey over tea.

Evidently his intention at the first tea party was to persuade Jacob to testify at the state capture commission.

According to my Rooibos leaves, there’s trouble brewing.