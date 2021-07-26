Ramaphosa must start firing some of his ‘ineffective’ ministers
Eric Naki
Following the failure of his security cluster to get ahead of recent violence, there are calls for some ministerial heads to roll.
President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects damage done at Jabulani Mall in Soweto, 18 July 2021, after the mall experienced rampant looting last week. The President took part in post-riot clean-up efforts and inspections of the various sites on Nelson Mandela Day. Picture: Michel Bega
