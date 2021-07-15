Editorial
15 Jul 2021
4:20 am
Proteas, take a leaf out of Siya Kolisi’s book

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Siya Kolisi (captain) of the Springboks during the International rugby match between South Africa and Georgia at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on July 02, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
In these dark times South Africans are crying out for any good news to lift their sombre moods. The Proteas cricket team seemed to have missed that memo, plummeting to a new low on Tuesday when they lost by 43 runs to Ireland in the second one-day international in Malahide. While taking nothing away from the Irish, who were brilliant in all aspects of the game, the Proteas were downright sloppy. Dropped catches, average batting and bowling – they conceded 103 runs in the last 10 overs – should never displayed by a team that is ranked fifth in limited...

