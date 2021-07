Revered British television talkshow host Sir David Frost will be turning in his grave to find South African former president Jacob Zuma fiercely resisting spending 15 months in prison for breaking the law. Celebrated for having been the first journalist to speak to embattled former US president Richard Nixon after Watergate, Frost interviewed Zuma following his election by the ANC Polokwane 52nd national conference as president of the ANC. During that 2009 Al Jazeera interview, Zuma assured Frost no president was above the law. Little did Frost know that he was talking to another hoodlum. Denying he would push for...

Revered British television talkshow host Sir David Frost will be turning in his grave to find South African former president Jacob Zuma fiercely resisting spending 15 months in prison for breaking the law.



Celebrated for having been the first journalist to speak to embattled former US president Richard Nixon after Watergate, Frost interviewed Zuma following his election by the ANC Polokwane 52nd national conference as president of the ANC.



During that 2009 Al Jazeera interview, Zuma assured Frost no president was above the law. Little did Frost know that he was talking to another hoodlum.



Denying he would push for immunity from prosecution after being elected the country’s president, a confident Zuma told Frost: “No, why should I do so? We are running a constitutional democracy in South Africa and we are practising a very clear rule of law.



“There’s no president, whether he wins with two-thirds of a majority, who can stand up there and say I am now cancelling these judges.”



Added Zuma: “We are going to once again do something that is unprecedented in this country, wherein the president is going to court and answer questions. And test the allegations against him.



“And, allow the court of law to determine whether he was guilty or not guilty. The democratic South Africa is showing the world what you need to do? Everybody is equal before the law.”



Years later, we have been exposed to the real Zuma: in the pocket of the infamous Gupta family who siphoned billions out of this country, implicated in corrupt activities and an untouchable outlaw.



What began as an ANC factional battle in support of the disgraced former president, degenerated into an ethnic driven campaign, with Zuma flanked by a group of amabutho (Zulu royal regiments) at his Nkandla family homestead and has now led to a massive looting spree and destruction of businesses in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.



With several petrol stations and some shopping malls closed due to the crime-driven unrest, indications are that what we are witnessing is a well-orchestrated campaign to undermine President Cyril Ramaphosa.



Mobs have brazenly marched into businesses – from pharmacies, family-owned stores to big retail stores – to plunder and burn with impunity.



If the looting and violence is not stopped, it is a recipe for a food shortage revolt – dangerous for the political survival of Ramaphosa and economic stability in South Africa.

It has been alleged rogue elements within the country’s intelligence community are behind the destruction – a matter under investigation. Equally guilty for inciting the unrest has been Zuma’s daughter Duduzile – seemingly celebrating the anarchy on Twitter, as if it was manna from heaven.



On the weekend of 4 July, Duduzile tweeted: “Cdes, YOU Did This! Siyabonga! Let Us Now Organize Ourselves And Unite To Take Back Our Land And Take Back Our Country From The WMC And Their Proxy’s In Leadership Positions…Mayibuye iAfrika! Amandla.”



On the night of the outbreak of fires at Mooi River the Twitter account @DuduZuma-Sambudla, which has been used to retweet Jacob Zuma Foundation statements and various other messages of support, tweeted: “Mooi River, We Still See You. Amandla!”



Said ANC acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte: “She will have to explain what her tweets mean.”



The law must take its course.