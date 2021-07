There are three things currently at play in South Africa. There are those that are protesting, declaring that no economic activity will continue until former president Jacob Zuma is released from serving his 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal. Then, there are those who have piggybacked on these protests in the hopes that they can highlight to all and sundry that they are jobless, poor and hungry. Then there are those who were looting under the guise of desperation and hunger. This is the reaction of voters who have watched as politicians continue to line their pockets....

While the country burns, remember this: we are undeniably led by a government so removed from its people that redress is something they cannot fathom.



We are led by a government so alienated from the people, how do they quell the tensions?



This is a stark reminder to all political parties in South Africa that they have become so far removed from the voter that, in times of a crisis, they cannot meet us on our terms. This is a complete failure by those who lead.