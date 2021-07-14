‘We don’t know where we’re going to work,’ says employee after business looted

Like a mob of scavengers, they descended on the Vosloorus Naledi Mall by night, looting everything – money left in ATM machines, food, meat, clothes, computers, furniture – and cleared all medication from the shelves of the centre’s only pharmacy. Naledi has become a statistic – among several businesses pillaged during the outbreak of violence in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng – following the sentencing to 15 months’ jail of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of the Constitutional Court. Inside the mall, a strong stench of smoke, broken windows and strewn paper and maize meal bore testimony to the...

Like a mob of scavengers, they descended on the Vosloorus Naledi Mall by night, looting everything – money left in ATM machines, food, meat, clothes, computers, furniture – and cleared all medication from the shelves of the centre’s only pharmacy.



Naledi has become a statistic – among several businesses pillaged during the outbreak of violence in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng – following the sentencing to 15 months’ jail of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of the Constitutional Court.



Inside the mall, a strong stench of smoke, broken windows and strewn paper and maize meal bore testimony to the wanton destruction and plunder, which continued yesterday as some locals invaded a bottle store and Cambridge Food.



With looters carrying plastic bags full of food and cases of liquor, MC Botha Drive – littered with stones – became a hive of criminal activity, with no sign of the government’s promised SA National Defence Force soldiers.



At Shoprite Checkers, a cleanup operation has begun, with panic-stricken staff mopping floors and bare food shelves,unsure about their future.



“I have worked for Shoprite for the past five years, with a family to feed,” said a Shoprite employee who did not wish to be identified.



“Things are now hard, because we don’t know where we are going to work.”



With banks and adjacent businesses completely destroyed at the mall, Ammie Maleka and Mapule Matjeke were busy clearing up the debris at the Batho-Pele pharmacy.



Maleka, whose nephew Robert, owner of the pharmacy, was not available for comment said: “This pharmacy has operated here since 2013.



“They have taken two fridges used to store medication. They also took three computers used for registering sales and for prescriptions.



“Just imagine clearing all medication from shelves, without knowing a proper dosage? What desperation could have driven anyone to do this in the middle of a pandemic – with this being the only pharmacy here?



“This hurts and there is nothing we can do about it. My nephew, who is a pharmacist, will now have to start from scratch,” said Maleka.



“Four people worked here to assist in sales and medical dispensing. They will now be out of work for who knows how long. Things are now going to be very tough for everyone.”



While businesses were reeling from the looting, a small home-based family food store on the other side of Vosloorus has survived the carnage. “It is all by the grace of God,” said a family store owner who did not wish to be identified for fear of reprisals.



“On the evening of the looting, a group of people attacked my neighbour’s store opposite mine, before an armed private security convoy turned up.



“My family and I stood near the entrance to my home for the whole night when they came. When they failed to open the gate, we realised that our prayers were heard by the Almighty.



“We prayed that we wouldn’t get hurt when we anticipated the invaders would storm our business. We are selling anything from bread to milk – food that is needed by the community.”



– brians@citizen.co.za