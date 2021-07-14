Brian Sokutu
14 Jul 2021
‘We don’t know where we’re going to work,’ says employee after business looted

Brian Sokutu

With looters carrying plastic bags full of food and cases of liquor, MC Botha Drive – littered with stones – became a hive of criminal activity, with no sign of the government’s promised SA National Defence Force soldiers.

Shoprite empty shelves after vandalism that took place at Naledi Mall in Vosloorus after the mall was looted, vandalised and set alight at Ekurhuleni in Johannesburg, 12 July 2021, after the looting by supporters of Jacob Zuma amid widespread riots sparked by his incarceration. Picture; Nigel Sibanda
Like a mob of scavengers, they descended on the Vosloorus Naledi Mall by night, looting everything – money left in ATM machines, food, meat, clothes, computers, furniture – and cleared all medication from the shelves of the centre’s only pharmacy. Naledi has become a statistic – among several businesses pillaged during the outbreak of violence in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng – following the sentencing to 15 months’ jail of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of the Constitutional Court. Inside the mall, a strong stench of smoke, broken windows and strewn paper and maize meal bore testimony to the...

