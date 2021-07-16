André de Kock
Tanya Human: From events manager to Zwartkops Raceway CEO

After matriculating from Centurion High School in 2002, she worked for an events and marketing company.

Zwartkops Eaceway CEO Tanya Human
Running a race circuit is not a job for the faint of heart. Running a race circuit successfully – especially in current times – is almost impossible. The Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria is a successful race circuit. It is rightfully known as the birthplace and home of South Africa’s Inland Historic and Regional motorsport. Earlier this month, the venue hosted its 20th annual Passion for Speed extravaganza with a total of 296 competitors, making it the biggest single race meeting in South African history. Making that happen required the type of organization associated with the running of the Olympic Games...

