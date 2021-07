Australia’s Ashleigh Barty and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic may have stolen the lion’s share of the attention with their stunning triumphs on the hallowed green grass at Wimbledon’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, but a wonderful story involving South Africa’s Kgothatso “KG” Montjane flew under the radar. The 35-year-old Montjane, a wheelchair tennis player, fell just short of Grand Slam glory. Not once, but twice last weekend. In the women’s wheelchair doubles final, Montjane and Britain’s Lucy Shuker were defeated by Japan’s Yui Kamiji and Britain’s Jordanne Whiley in Saturday’s final, while she also fell one step short in...

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic may have stolen the lion’s share of the attention with their stunning triumphs on the hallowed green grass at Wimbledon’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, but a wonderful story involving South Africa’s Kgothatso “KG” Montjane flew under the radar.



The 35-year-old Montjane, a wheelchair tennis player, fell just short of Grand Slam glory. Not once, but twice last weekend.



In the women’s wheelchair doubles final, Montjane and Britain’s Lucy Shuker were defeated by Japan’s Yui Kamiji and Britain’s Jordanne Whiley in Saturday’s final, while she also fell one step short in the wheelchair singles final the next day after losing to world number one Diede de Groot from the Netherlands.



Montjane, who only started playing tennis at the age of 20, was born with a congenital disorder which affected both of her hands and a foot. Her other foot was amputated when she was 12.



She told ITF Tennis: “When the young generation sees someone doing well, it inspires them to take up the sport.



“That is my hope. I also want them to realise that no matter what challenges you face, as long as you want it, you can always get it.”



KG, you may have just fallen short, but we are super proud of you. Keep flying the flag for South Africa.