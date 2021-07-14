Cliff Buchler
2 minute read
14 Jul 2021
5:07 am
Opinion
Opinion | Premium

Incessant gab holds up Covid-19 jabs

Cliff Buchler

We’re due for our shots soon. But, unlike Duffy, we’ll be prepared, I promised son-in-law.

Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Son-in-law, born Mountain Goat, had his first inoculation last week. He was impressed with how the whole exercise was handled, from the timeous and informative SMS interchange to the clinic. He described it as a well-oiled machine and coming from a gymfit oke, it must’ve been good. Only one major problem kept recurring. The patients – especially among whom he derogatorily referred to as the toothless or Steradent cluster. Together, they held up operations for a full hour. Nurse: “Mr Clive Duffell, are you here?”Duffell: “Here I am in all my finery. My wife calls me Doffie, but you can...

