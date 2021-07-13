Services suspended amid pro-Zuma protests

The pandemonium of #ShutdownSA continued across the country and left the transport industry with no choice but to suspend its services. The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) president Phillip Taaibosch said the taxi council did not force any taxi operators to suspend their services, but advised them to be cautious. “The protests in KwaZulu-Natal didn’t make it conducive for taxi operators to operate due to the ongoing vandalism. Taxi operators were individual owners of the vehicles and their insurances would not pay for damages caused by the violent protests.” Taaibosch said he was aware that there were operational taxi ranks...

The pandemonium of #ShutdownSA continued across the country and left the transport industry with no choice but to suspend its services.



The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) president Phillip Taaibosch said the taxi council did not force any taxi operators to suspend their services, but advised them to be cautious.



“The protests in KwaZulu-Natal didn’t make it conducive for taxi operators to operate due to the ongoing vandalism. Taxi operators were individual owners of the vehicles and their insurances would not pay for damages caused by the violent protests.”



Taaibosch said he was aware that there were operational taxi ranks and that was a decision made by the owners.



“Santaco urged all taxi operators in all provinces, particularly in Gauteng and KZN, to work according to their discretion.”



Sabelo Khanyile, a security guard who worked in Kempton Park, said his transport was not interrupted and it was business as usual at Tembisa rank.



“I didn’t struggle to find a taxi but it was evident the area was looted because the stores around were visibly damaged,” he said.



Rea Vaya also placed Joburg city’s bus services on hold.



“The situation of unrest and road blockages in some parts of the Joburg central business district has not changed. Passengers are advised to make alternative transport arrangements,” they said in a statement.



City power yesterday said protests disrupted its service.



“As an entity, priority was always given to the safety of our employees, contractors and the equipment. As such a decision was made to withdraw our teams.”



The metro rail followed suit and temporarily suspended its services too.



