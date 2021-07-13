Asanda Matlhare
Intern Journalist
1 minute read
13 Jul 2021
5:00 am
News
News | Premium

Services suspended amid pro-Zuma protests

Asanda Matlhare

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) president Phillip Taaibosch said the taxi council did not force any taxi operators to suspend their services, but advised them to be cautious.

People carry goods as they loot from Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg and surrounding areas following a night of violence. It is unclear if the looting is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega
The pandemonium of #ShutdownSA continued across the country and left the transport industry with no choice but to suspend its services. The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) president Phillip Taaibosch said the taxi council did not force any taxi operators to suspend their services, but advised them to be cautious. “The protests in KwaZulu-Natal didn’t make it conducive for taxi operators to operate due to the ongoing vandalism. Taxi operators were individual owners of the vehicles and their insurances would not pay for damages caused by the violent protests.” Taaibosch said he was aware that there were operational taxi ranks...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

NEWS

Mashaba calls for special courts to deal with pro-Zuma protest cases
22 mins ago
22 mins ago

POLITICS

‘Ethnicity has nothing to do with pro-Zuma violence,’ says Duarte
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

NEWS

Ramaphosa: We cannot allow this to happen. We have to act
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

KZN shutdown latest: No taxis in service on Monday
23 hours ago
23 hours ago