Services suspended amid pro-Zuma protests
Asanda Matlhare
The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) president Phillip Taaibosch said the taxi council did not force any taxi operators to suspend their services, but advised them to be cautious.
People carry goods as they loot from Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg and surrounding areas following a night of violence. It is unclear if the looting is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega
