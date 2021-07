Amid the decision to deploy the army and fear of permanent business closure and job losses, a new call has been made for establishment of special court dedicated to the violence. Action SA’s Herman Mashaba, called for the establishment of special courts to deal with cases emanating from violent activities in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. He supported the deployment of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers in the provinces. “It is maddening that it took so long for President [Cyril] Ramaphosa to provide the requisite leadership on this matter. The president must now also establish special courts to expeditiously treat...

Amid the decision to deploy the army and fear of permanent business closure and job losses, a new call has been made for establishment of special court dedicated to the violence.



Action SA’s Herman Mashaba, called for the establishment of special courts to deal with cases emanating from violent activities in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.



He supported the deployment of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers in the provinces.



“It is maddening that it took so long for President [Cyril] Ramaphosa to provide the requisite leadership on this matter. The president must now also establish special courts to expeditiously treat these cases of violence and lawlessness,” Mashaba said.



The lawlessness that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng was destroying lives and livelihoods, he said.



Scenes in clinics in Johannesburg have been described as “war like” with medical personnel having to triage their patients.



“South Africa needs strong leadership, the kind that speaks out and acts on crises of our constitution and crises of lawlessness. The cost of indecision has been the unnecessary loss of life and destruction of property.”



The SANDF deployment was approved by government to augment SA Police Service and metro police officers who were clearly overwhelmed by widespread violence and looting in the two provinces.



Protesters stole goods at businesses and some blockaded major arterial roads in the two provinces. No-go areas were declared in some parts of KZN as the demand that former president Jacob Zuma’s release from jail turned into a looting spree.



At least six people had died and hundreds were arrested in connection with the looting.



SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi said the deployment would commence as soon as all processes were in place.