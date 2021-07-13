Alex Japho Matlala
13 Jul 2021
5:43 am
Politics
Limpopo ANC postpones meetings of three regions as infections soar

Alex Japho Matlala

The province had planned that three regions – Sekhukhune, Vhembe and Peter Mokaba – would hold elective conferences before the end of winter.

Picture: Michel Bega
The ANC in Limpopo has put on hold the elective conference of three regions due to escalating infections of the Coviddelta variant in the province. “This disease is extremely dangerous and we cannot cope,” said Limpopo ANC deputy provincial secretary Basikopo Makamu yesterday. “We have also taken a resolution to put our roadmap to elective conferences on hold. We are doing this in accordance with Covid-19 regulations which forbid public gatherings, including religious and political gatherings, during lockdown.” The province had planned that three regions – Sekhukhune, Vhembe and Peter Mokaba – would hold elective conferences before the end of...

