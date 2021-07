One of our readers, Michael S, got it 100% correct yesterday when he sent us the message: “Once you throw a rock at someone, break a window or steal, you are no longer a protester. You are a criminal.” The ugly scenes captured by citizens throughout KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Mpumalanga, where looting, violence and destruction of property is being displayed with no fear of any repercussion, marks a sad few days for our country since it started under the banner of Zuma protests on Friday. It comes in the aftermath of former president Jacob Zuma being jailed earlier this month...

