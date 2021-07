Sunday’s Euro 2020 final was something special. After a month of football across 11 different countries during a pandemic, it was a worthy finale to the tournament, with Italy squeaking past England 3-2 following a penalty shootout at Wembley, after the teams were deadlocked at 1-1 after extra-time. England have never won the continental competition, carrying the baggage of past failures at major tournaments – many from the penalty spot in the knockout stages. However, they entered the final having conceded just one goal with vocal home support, a mantra of “it’s coming home”, and a new-found self-belief that they...

England have never won the continental competition, carrying the baggage of past failures at major tournaments – many from the penalty spot in the knockout stages.



However, they entered the final having conceded just one goal with vocal home support, a mantra of “it’s coming home”, and a new-found self-belief that they could exorcise the ghosts of years gone by.



Italy, too, were brimming with confidence, having not been defeated in 34 matches – stretching back to September 2018 – and chasing a second European crown after their 1968 victory.



After a thrilling 120 minutes of open play, it went to penalties. Italy failed to convert twice, but England were unsuccessful with three to give the Italians the win. What followed the loss however, has been nothing short of despicable.



Angry fans dished out racist abuse on social media to the three England players – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka – who missed penalties in the defeat. Fights also broke out after fans without tickets stormed into the stadium.



So much has been done to try and stamp out racism in sport. This will undo all that good work. There is no place for racism.