3 minute read
11 Jul 2021
10:06 am
Columnists
Columnists | Premium

Knowing how other athletes cheat can give you an edge

Some athletes will do anything to protect their reputation, even cheating multiple times.

The world of cheating is as rife today as it was at the dawn of sport. There are various reasons people cheat, but right on the top of this list is the mother of them all – to win. Athletes want to win, some at all costs, because of the lure of financial success and fame that comes with winning a significant event. Some athletes will do anything to protect their reputation, even cheating multiple times. Lance Armstrong took on the US government in a $100-million lawsuit against him to defend himself, but that fight was later settled for $5...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COLUMNISTS

Breathing is crucial in improving health and fitness
1 week ago
1 week ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNISTS

How 'wearables' are becoming game-changers in pro sport
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

SPORT

To reach your full potential, focus on your brain
1 month ago
1 month ago
PREMIUM!

SPORT

Understanding metabolism to stay energised for longer
2 months ago
2 months ago