Considering how rich a history South Africa has in the sport, it seems a bit crazy that we’ve never hosted an ultra-distance road running world championship.



So desperate were athletes and officials to flaunt the country’s ability, both as competitors and hosts, an attempt was made to hold a global championship in 1989.



Due to an international ban, with the nation still under apartheid rule at the time, it was never made official.



But while a 100km World Championship was held in France that year, a strong field at the one-off elite race in Stellenbosch saw it snatching the unofficial tag as the 1989 global showpiece.



The late Chet Sainsbury organised a world-class event, despite the clandestine nature and late notice of the race, which was fittingly won by Bruce Fordyce, confirming SA’s potential on the international stage.



Since returning from isolation, however, the country’s hunger for global competition seems to have ironically been suppressed by domestic events.



In total, South Africa has bagged only four medals in individual categories at the 50km World Championships and five medals at the 100km World Championships, along with some team titles over the years.



The reality is that the Comrades and Two Oceans ultra-marathons have provided sufficient goals on home soil that the country’s best ultra runners haven’t needed to look abroad, even without the constraints of isolation.



The ongoing pandemic, however, has forced some changes in the sport, and while other big races have been cancelled (or converted to virtual events) the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km in Gqeberha in May gave elite ultra-distance athletes a rare opportunity to hit the road, with Irvette van Zyl (3:04:23) and Ethiopian athlete Ketema Negasa (2:42:07) taking full advantage by setting new world records.



Looking ahead, despite domestic road running still largely locked down, Nedbank Running Club manager Nick Bester says they are eager to host the top-flight race every two years on a flat, looped course, along with an annual mass event on a circular, scenic route, provided they can rope in the support of all required stakeholders.



And with the 50km World Championships, scheduled for Taipei in October, having apparently been cancelled, Bester says they might bid to host the event for the first time.



“We don’t know what’s happening with other races, and there are restrictions due to Covid, but we would like to hold an event in February,” Bester confirmed, following the launch of the latest Nedbank Runified virtual running series, held in partnership with Strava, which opens today.



Whether or not the lockdown allows for a mass participation race, another cracking elite contest is on the cards.



Though other local events have already proved themselves to be world-class in their own right, Nedbank’s 50km contest promises to add something unique to the local ultra-distance calendar if it becomes a regular event.



And for the first time since isolation, on home soil, we might see SA v the world.



It’s a battle that’s been brewing long enough.