Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
9 Jul 2021
4:56 am
Health
Health | Premium

State clinic staff ‘just don’t care’ – Woman tells of battle to see a doctor

Marizka Coetzer

She said when visiting the clinic, people had to use toilets at the community hall, which had no toilet paper or sanitiser.

Photo for illustration: iStock
A staff shortages and backlogs on non-Covid emergencies at state clinics have left at least one Pretoria resident fuming. Madelyn van der Merwe said she has been battling to see a doctor at the local East Lynne clinic since she moved to the city a year ago. “On Monday the clinic was closed; today again. There is always an issue.” Van der Merwe said had returned several times for an appointment but had yet to see a doctor or nurse. She suffers from high blood pressure, takes chronic medication and needs to be tested, Van der Merwe said. “It’s Covid,...

