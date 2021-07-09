Editorial
3 minute read
9 Jul 2021
5:30 am
Columns
Columns | Premium

Zuma must not be allowed to avoid accounting

Editorial

Jacob Zuma tried to stare down the Constitutional Court, to get it to reverse its order that he be arrested to serve a 15-month jail sentence.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Twitter / @DZumaSambudla
This was the week Jacob Zuma tried to play a game of “chicken” with the law. Defiantly, he tried to stare down the Constitutional Court, to get it to reverse its order that he be arrested to serve a 15-month jail sentence for contempt. Zuma blinked first. Was it out of embarrassment – the embarrassment of a loser who has seen his poker-playing bluff called by a tougher opponent – that he and his convoy of vehicles sped away from his Nkandla homestead on Wednesday night, less than 40 minutes before the deadline for his arrest? Many were those praising...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Niehaus fined R3k, Zuma prison pics leaked and Lesufi apologises
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
PREMIUM!

COURTS

Jacob Zuma’s legal woes are not over yet
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Zuma is proof of the supremacy of our constitution
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

NEWS

Case opened after SD card containing Zuma prison pics stolen
13 hours ago
13 hours ago