Zuma is proof of the supremacy of our constitution

Our judicial system demonstrated that contempt of court is a serious matter with serious repercussions and I am certain this sends a strong message to others who think they are above the law.

Jacob Zuma will not only go down in history as a man who single-handedly tested the strength of our judicial system, but also served as proof of the might and supremacy of our constitution. He was arrogant, lied and talked a lot of nonsense that he was treated unfairly, remonstrating to the very last minute – putting the entire country on the crossroads of the rule of law and anarchy. Had Zuma remained defiant, Police Minister Bheki Cele and his commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, would have had to send in the police to drag the former president out of his...

