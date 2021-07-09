Having a child late in life is a privilege

The fool in King Lear could have spoken to me when he said: “Thou shouldst not have been old till thou hadst beenwise.” I have gained a lot of grey hair before losing the worst of my stupidity. Today will be the last time I write the words “the four-year-old Egg” in this column. On Wednesday, she turns five. My son was born when I was only 27 and had misplaced dreams of making my mark in life by working day and night to build a career, which I realise now, was stupid. Today, I know the test of a...

