Dirk Lotriet
9 Jul 2021
Opinion
Having a child late in life is a privilege

Dirk Lotriet

My son is 27 – as old as I was when I held him in my arms for the first time. Today, we have an unbelievable relationship, but I still feel cheated out of those precious first years by my own misplaced ambition.

The fool in King Lear could have spoken to me when he said: “Thou shouldst not have been old till thou hadst beenwise.” I have gained a lot of grey hair before losing the worst of my stupidity. Today will be the last time I write the words “the four-year-old Egg” in this column. On Wednesday, she turns five. My son was born when I was only 27 and had misplaced dreams of making my mark in life by working day and night to build a career, which I realise now, was stupid. Today, I know the test of a...

