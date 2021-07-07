Martin Williams
3 minute read
7 Jul 2021
4:10 am
Columns
Columns | Premium

No amandla to Nkandla

Martin Williams

Make no mistake, what we are witnessing is sedition, but the judicial system is holding up.

A general view of former South African president Jacob Zuma’s home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, on July 2, 2021. - A small group of supporters stationed themselves outside Jacob Zuma's rural home on July 2, 2021 in show of solidarity for the former South African president who was this week sentenced to 15-months for contempt of court. (Photo by Emmanuel Croset / AFP)
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749-1832) could not have foreseen the Economic Freedom Fighters or ANC when he wrote: “Nothing is more terrible than to see ignorance in action.” In the midst of the Covid pandemic, we see ignorance in action when maskless followers gather in their thousands to chant, shout, march, sing and dance. They declare themselves fearless and willing to die for their cause. But they are ignorant if they don’t understand that it’s not only their lives at risk. Their comrades, families, friends and colleagues are also endangered by superspreading behaviour. On Monday, it was said on Twitter...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

OPINION

Schabir Shaik's memoirs on Zuma would be bestseller
22 seconds ago
22 seconds ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Judgment in Zuma interdict case reserved to Friday morning
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Police action still coming against Nkandla protestors and EFF marchers
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's 'nonsensical letter doesn't apply, police should arrest Zuma by Wednesday midnight'
12 hours ago
12 hours ago