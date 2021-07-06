Asanda Matlhare
Here’s why only 35% of registered cars in SA are insured

Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard said not having car insurance posed a high risk.

Picture: iStock
Only 35% of 11.4 million registered vehicles in the country are insured, according to the South African Insurance Association. Its corporate affairs manager Kwanele Sibanda said there were various contributing factors. “It’s not affordable for them ... even third party-only cover. Another factor could be because they didn’t drive regularly;  people who worked from home, for example, may not feel the need to take out insurance for their cars. “If most of their travelling involves popping to the shops and back, it could seem that taking out cover isn’t worth it. “The last factor could be there were people who...

