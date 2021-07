Hundreds of people from Pretoria North stood in long queues yesterday to see if they test positive for Covid-19 and form part of the current daily sky-high infection rate. According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the delta variant of the coronavirus is 97% more transmissible than the original lineage, compared to the beta variant which was 25% more transmissible than the original. Genomic surveillance of the Sars-CoV-2 confirmed the delta variant was becoming more dominant in Gauteng. The NICD also found reinfection of the delta variant was possible following a beta infection because the individual’s antibody levels...

Hundreds of people from Pretoria North stood in long queues yesterday to see if they test positive for Covid-19 and form part of the current daily sky-high infection rate.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the delta variant of the coronavirus is 97% more transmissible than the original lineage, compared to the beta variant which was 25% more transmissible than the original.

Genomic surveillance of the Sars-CoV-2 confirmed the delta variant was becoming more dominant in Gauteng.

The NICD also found reinfection of the delta variant was possible following a beta infection because the individual’s antibody levels may have waned.

Last week, the NICD said there was limited data available on whether different symptoms resulted with the delta infection.

From early in the morning, people started queuing at a mobile testing station outside Zorba’s Supermarket.

Thabiseng Maluleka and her five-month-old baby were among the more than hundred that showed up to get tested.

“I came to test because I have some of the symptoms. I have been vomiting and feel dizzy. My back also hurts,” Maluleka said.

Maluleka said her brother had recently contracted the virus and was admitted to the hospital.

“I am scared because this is real, people are dying from this,” Maluleka said.

Further along in the queue was Dorinda Botma, who decided to get tested because she had a headache and sore throat sore over the weekend.

“I live with my sister who tested positive over the weekend,” Botma said.

She said she knows of a lot of people who have been affected by the virus.

“Friends of mine have passed away from the virus. My granddaughter’s friend’s brother passed away from Covid and the mother is still in hospital recovering,” Botma said.

Hakeem Bezuidenhout said he read about the free tests on social media and decided to get tested after waking up with some of the symptoms.

“I am really nervous that I might test positive,” he said.

Johan Labuschagne brought his camping chair for the long wait. He started feeling unwell on Sunday.

“My child and friends of ours have tested positive for the virus,” he said.

Labuschagne was frustrated because he had taken precautions and only went out when needed, kept the social distance at all times and now needs to be tested.

Moments before Annetjie Greselbosh was called into the testing booth, she told The Citizen she was very nervous because her son, daughter-in-law and her grandchild had recently tested positive.

– marizkac@citizen.co.za