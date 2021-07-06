Editorial
1 minute read
6 Jul 2021
5:48 am
Editorials
Editorials | Opinion | Premium

It’s time for SADC to show some steel

Editorial

In SADC, in the African Union and, indeed, even in our own ANC government, we don’t like conflict, we don’t like taking the harsh decisions, we don’t like standing up for justice.

Eswatini soldiers and police officers are seen on the streets near the Oshoek Border Post between Eswatini and South Africa on July 1, 2021. - Demonstrations escalated radically in Eswatini this week as protesters took to the streets demanding immediate political reforms. Activists say eight people were killed and dozens injured in clashes with police. Internet access has been limited while shops and banks are shuttered, straining communication and limiting access to basic goods under a dawn-to-dusk curfew. (Photo by - / AFP)
The people of eSwatini have risen up against the oppressive monarchy of King Mswati III – and are paying for their quest for freedom in blood. Sadly for them, though, we don’t think they’re going to get any help any time soon from that most somnolent of organisations, the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Its importantly named, but useless, Organ on Politics, Defence and Security has concluded its “preliminary engagements” with the eSwatini government, church groups, the Law Society and trade unions, as well as the Human Rights Commission. There will, no doubt, be plenty of talking, plenty of proposals...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

SA journalists allegedly assaulted, tortured in eSwatini
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

NEWS

eSwatini: SADC met with government representatives, but where's King Mswati?
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

NEWS

Eswatini protests: MTN admits it helped implement internet blackout 
2 days ago
2 days ago

NEWS

Eswatini protests: At least 20 dead, more than 150 hospitalised 
2 days ago
2 days ago