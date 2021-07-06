It’s time for SADC to show some steel

The people of eSwatini have risen up against the oppressive monarchy of King Mswati III – and are paying for their quest for freedom in blood. Sadly for them, though, we don’t think they’re going to get any help any time soon from that most somnolent of organisations, the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Its importantly named, but useless, Organ on Politics, Defence and Security has concluded its “preliminary engagements” with the eSwatini government, church groups, the Law Society and trade unions, as well as the Human Rights Commission. There will, no doubt, be plenty of talking, plenty of proposals...

