Drive-ins during Covid are not such a bad idea

My first memory of going to a drive-in involved me hiding on the floor of my father’s Ford Falcon under my mother’s feet, covered in a blanket. I cannot recall where my sister, three years my senior, was hidden, but my father was a genius when it came to smuggling us into the movies. It wouldn’t surprise me if he used his secret petrol-smuggling compartment in the boot to hide his daughter. Those were the days when there were petrol curfews, with filling stations only allowed to operate in daylight hours. But that’s a story for another day. Mom and...

The second movie was often one with an age restriction. Back then, the best part of going to the drive-in was the cafeteria. Nothing in the world could beat a drive-in burger.

In my Matric year, I was again a frequent visitor to the drive-ins, but this time round I was in the driver’s seat. The Ford Falcon had made way for a Ford Cortina bakkie, which I was allowed to borrow on Fridays.

The ritual of picking up classmates started early evening and we were often the first in the drive-in, as well as the last to leave. With mattresses, blankets and pillows, we had the time of our lives camping out in front of the giant screen, eating burgers.

A decade or two later, most drive-ins had made way for townhouses. In fact, I don’t think there’s a single drive-in still operational in Gauteng.

Last week, a local restaurant here on the West Rand converted their parking lot into a pop-up drive-in.

In these Covid times, when all restaurants are in a war for survival, it seems that doing things the way we did half a century ago, is not such a bad idea.

Watching a movie from the comfort of your safe, isolated bubble while still “going out” is better than house arrest.

Perhaps the big movie houses should take note.