Reitumetse Makwea
Digital Intern
2 minute read
3 Jul 2021
5:27 am
Covid-19
Covid-19 | Premium

SA provinces on ‘red alert’ as Covid-19 rages on

Reitumetse Makwea

Registrations on the electronic vaccination data system opened on Thursday and the health department said it aimed to administer the first doses of the vaccine to people over-50s from 15 July.

Picture: iStock
Many provinces in South Africa were officially at “red alert” as Covid-19 continues to rage. Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane told a briefing yesterday that the rest of the country would inevitably experience the same tsunami of infections as was happening in Gauteng. Epidemiologist Dr Jo Barnes said she had no reason to believe other provinces would escape the latest upsurge. “The only differences that we can expect are the timing of those peaks and how high those peaks will be,” Barnes noted. “If there are provinces with adelay in their peak case numbers, that will mean the country will...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

OPINION

How I wish all conspiracy theorists were miners
11 mins ago
11 mins ago

NEWS

Covid-19 update: 24,270 new cases recorded in SA
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 survivors tell of living with PTSD, anxiety and fear
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Covid-19 hits Bafana Bafana camp, two players potentially ruled out
16 hours ago
16 hours ago