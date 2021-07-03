Brian Sokutu
Family takes on SACAA over alleged noncompliance, crash cover-up

Brian Sokutu

'She would share flight experiences and problems encountered and ask for my view. She would also communicate issues – her lack of trust in the maintenance team for that plane.'

First officer Tebogo Lekalakala, flight inspector Gugu Mnguni and captain Thabiso Tolo. They were with flight inspector Gugu Mnguni when a Cessna S550 Citation SII crashed last year. Picture: SA Civil Aviation Authority/Twitter
For aviation technical expert Sputla Lekalakala, the emotional scars may still be fresh, but the father of three is determined to get to the bottom of the fatal crash of the SA Civil Aviation Authority’s Cessna S550 Citation SII that claimed the lives of the three-member crew, including his wife Tebogo. In officially announcing the crash, SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) chief executive Poppy Khoza lauded the crew: first officer Tebogo Lekalakala, 33, captain Thabiso Tolo, 49, and flight inspector Gugu Mnguni, 36, for their flawless flight records and extensive aviation experience. Khoza said the regulator was baffled and devastated...

