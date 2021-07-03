Zuma and cronies stoop to new low
Editorial
There is no way this sort of 'spontaneous' show of solidarity would continue without Zuma’s say-so – either explicit or implicit.
Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma stand guard in front of his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, on July 2, 2021. - Supporters gathered outside the rural home of South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma on July 2, 2021 in a show of solidarity as he faced a deadline for surrendering to police for contempt of court.
In an unprecedented ruling, the Constitutional Court on Tuesday handed Zuma a 15-month jail term for repeatedly refusing to comply with an order to appear before graft investigators. (Photo by Emmanuel Croset / AFP)
Read more on these topics