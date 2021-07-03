Editorial
Zuma and cronies stoop to new low

There is no way this sort of 'spontaneous' show of solidarity would continue without Zuma’s say-so – either explicit or implicit.

Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma stand guard in front of his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, on July 2, 2021. - Supporters gathered outside the rural home of South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma on July 2, 2021 in a show of solidarity as he faced a deadline for surrendering to police for contempt of court. In an unprecedented ruling, the Constitutional Court on Tuesday handed Zuma a 15-month jail term for repeatedly refusing to comply with an order to appear before graft investigators. (Photo by Emmanuel Croset / AFP)
By now, Jacob Zuma has shown that there are few places he won’t go ... and few things he won’t do to wriggle out of ultimate accountability for allowing the state to be stolen from under the feet of the government and ordinary South Africans. Now, he heads to court in an attempt to get a rescission of the judgment of the Constitutional Court that he be jailed for 15 months for his contempt of it – and hiscontempt for the entire judicial system, never mind the constitution of the land. This, though, will be another of the countless fool’s...

