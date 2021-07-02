Marizka Coetzer
2 Jul 2021
Dad fights for his daughter’s custody

Marizka Coetzer

He said his daughter had been in his care since the age of six and was removed when he was falsely accused of assaulting her after an argument

Picture: iStock/Zolnierek
A quadriplegic father says he will not give up the fight to see his daughter – even if it means he has to crawl to court. It has been nearly two years since the Joburg father, who cannot be named because the case is still in court, has seen his teenage daughter. “I have a high court order for her to be placed back in my care but they keep on saying she doesn’t want to see me. Can you imagine not seeing your child?” The man was not having any luck with the department of social development (DSD) for...

