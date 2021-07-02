Alex Japho Matlala
1 minute read
2 Jul 2021
4:43 am
News
Another mayor fired over VBS scandal

Alex Japho Matlala

Tshifhango is the eighth ANC mayor fired for the wayward municipal investments.

The ANC in Limpopo has once gain wielded the axe, firing a mayors in the province who may have had a hand in the irregular investment of municipal millions in the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank. The party announced yesterday it has fired the mayor of Thulamela local municipality, Mushoni Tshifhango. The party claims the reason for its action was his alleged involvement in the illicit investment of municipal funds into the bank. The municipality invested R30 million into the bank against Treasury regulations and Municipal Finance Management Act. Tshifhango is the eighth ANC mayor fired for the wayward municipal investments....

