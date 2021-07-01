Brian Sokutu
1 Jul 2021
The end of a chapter of corruption: No room for Zuma to hide

Brian Sokutu

While pro-Zuma supporters are gearing up for a big show of force in Nkandla, the focus is now on law enforcement agencies.

Former president Jacob Zuma.
Edward Zuma loves his father to bits – nothing wrong with that. But when the son of embattled former president Jacob Zuma makes a rallying cry that law enforcement officers will have to kill him before arresting his dad, he is asking for trouble. Edward has also urged his father’s supporters – the likes of uMkhonto we Sizwe Veterans’ Association and the radical economic transformation brigade – to converge on the family’s Nkandla homestead and mount the biggest protest against Zuma’s sentencing to 15 months for contempt of court. Showing a middle finger to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to fight...

