Covid-19 fatigue is real: Trying to find a glimmer of hope

I am always trying to find that glimmer of hope in this new normal. I know I must not grow weary in the response measures put before us to combat the spread of Covid-19. I have missed out on speaking functions, birthdays not celebrated in ways I would prefer. I have missed the gathering of believers in churches and night vigils. With my son, a toddler, considered high risk as an asthmatic, I have slept days in hospitals for his respiratory infections. I have socially distanced, eroded my skin with sanitiser, overcome my fear of all things technological as I...

That fatigue we are told not to allow to creep in has done so. It has found a comfortable seat in my mind, body and spirit.

What tires me is the fact that while the layman is expected to comply – our leadership continues to let us down at every turn. The looting of funds meant for healthcare and industries under siege was most disheartening.

This virus has proven to be yet another example of the weakening of the state because our government continues to underperform, either because it is incapable or just downright refuses to rise to the occasion.

I am tired.

Industries buckled under the weight of the closure of businesses. The prohibition on the sale of alcohol meant many livelihoods were impacted. Eateries could not maximise profits as they were not considered as essential.

Waitrons who depended on that tip to make ends now have to fight of poverty. The beauty industry, B&Bs and hotels, the list is endless … jobs have been lost and family businesses closed.

In the eye of the storm, our leadership has enriched itself through rampant looting, even down to out minister of health.

Expected to comply, we must curtail our freedoms for the greater good when maladministration and looting is rife and an indecisive government continues to make poor choices.

Reactive when they should be proactive.

I am dead tired!

