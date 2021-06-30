Sipho Mabena
30 Jun 2021
Tourism Business Council questions ‘senseless’ hospitality lockdown regulations 

Sipho Mabena

Barely two days after the regulations were gazetted, the lockdown regulations for restaurants and hotels were amended.

Picture: Twitter/@tsogosun
The Tourism Business Council of South Africa has said that the regulation requiring hotels and restaurants to use only half of their floor space was senseless, raising questions about how decisions were made. Chief executive Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said they took up the matter with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), after which the regulations were immediately changed to allow, among others, hotels and restaurants to operate at full capacity. ALSO READ: Level 4 adjustments: Here’s what you can and can’t do “If you say 50%, you say for the entire hotel....

