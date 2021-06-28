Brenden Seery
3 minute read
28 Jun 2021
5:10 am
Columns
Columns | Premium

Covid-19 conspiracies: ‘I have not been doing my research’

Brenden Seery

Had I followed brave oracles like Nick Hudson and the people at Panda, who have discovered the Truth They Don’t Want You To Know, I’d have burned all my masks.

Picture: iStock
Hello. My name is Brendan. I am a sheep. Not the clever sheep in the Monty Python cartoon. Just a normal sheep, characterised by the fact that 1) I am dim and 2) I cannot think for myself. I wear a mask when I go out in public. That is because 1) I am dim and 2) I cannot think for myself; and, also, because 3) I did not do My Own Research. Had I done so – and followed brave oracles like Nick Hudson and the rest of the people at Panda (Pandemics Data Analysis) who have discovered the...

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

OPINION

Home Affairs a byword for corruption, long queues and inefficiency
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
PREMIUM!

OPINION

It's too late, but Ramaphosa has no option
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
PREMIUM!

ROAD TESTS

Fizzing Mini Clubman JCW denounces 'boring estate' adage
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
PREMIUM!

OPINION

My McDonald’s conspiracy theory
9 hours ago
9 hours ago