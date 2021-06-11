Jim Freeman
5 minute read
11 Jun 2021
9:24 am
Lifestyle
Lifestyle | Premium | Travel

Namaqua National Park without the flowers and crowds

Jim Freeman

If you know Skilpad and the Namaqua National Park, it’s probably because you went there in the spring season; you and about a million others

Namaqua National Park. Picture: Jim Freeman
Blessed be the road trippers in these times of Covid for they are the practitioners of social  distancing. Since I’ve always loved getting into a vehicle or hopping onto a motorbike and travelling long distances, preferably on my own, you could call me a champion of anti-social distancing. It isn’t so much that I don’t like people as I don’t like the noise and clutter they bring when they congregate in numbers. I’m not just talking about their mess but also the disharmony they bring, especially to nature. Think about it: how many times have you sat in a game-viewing...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

TRAVEL

Covid-19 travel: Spain opens borders to vaccinated travellers
4 days ago
4 days ago

TRAVEL

Enjoy the snow in Lesotho with these travel tips
7 days ago
7 days ago

TRAVEL

Best train trips and stays around South Africa
7 days ago
7 days ago
PREMIUM!

TRAVEL

Call of the KZN bush in Zulu Nyala Game Lodge
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago