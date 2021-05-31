Hein Kaiser
31 May 2021
4:47 am
Business
Business | Business News | Premium

Is it Mango or no go this week?

The survival of SA Airways’ (SAA) subsidiaries Mango, SAA Technical and Airchefs is dependent on the bailout currently before parliament.

After a week of turbulence it looks like Mango will keep flying Picture: iStock
South African travellers may be in for another bout of Mango frustration as ticket holders for June may or may not fly this week. This is if Mango’s website, where no flights are on sale after 31 May, can be taken as gospel. At the end of April, Mango was grounded for two days after the Airports Company of SA (Acsa) halted its operations due to non-payment of bills, leaving thousands of passengers stranded – with the future of 749 employees remaining in limbo. Mango’s Benediction Zubane says he would only be able to provide clarity today. A senior Mango...

