Is it Mango or no go this week?

South African travellers may be in for another bout of Mango frustration as ticket holders for June may or may not fly this week.

This is if Mango’s website, where no flights are on sale after 31 May, can be taken as gospel. At the end of April, Mango was grounded for two days after the Airports Company of SA (Acsa) halted its operations due to non-payment of bills, leaving thousands of passengers stranded – with the future of 749 employees remaining in limbo.

Mango’s Benediction Zubane says he would only be able to provide clarity today.

A senior Mango employee told The Citizen yesterday: “Once again passengers of Mango are left wondering what the future holds for June. Forward ticket sales from 1 June onwards remain suspended.

“Employees have been left in the dark about their future and have been told the minister and the board needed more time to come up with a short- and medium-term plan.”

The survival of SA Airways’ (SAA) subsidiaries Mango, SAA Technical and Airchefs is dependent on the bailout currently before parliament. An outcome is expected this week.

The staffer questions whether Mango will see the much-needed funding materialise in time.

“Whether or not SAA fulfils its financial responsibilities to its subsidiaries remains to be seen. Time is running out and action needs to be taken.”

He adds that that the “enormous sacrifices Mango staff have made over the last 14 months have ensured the airline stays airborne” while it continues to wait for funding.