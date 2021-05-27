Editorial
1 minute read
27 May 2021
8:20 am
Editorials
Editorials | Opinion | Premium

Finally, Zuma gets his day in court

Editorial

Zuma is accused of, among other things, taking bribes of R500 000 a year from French arms company Thales, which was involved with Schabir Shaik’s Nkobi group.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma stands in the dock during recess of his corruption trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on May 26, 2021. - Jacob Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering relating to a 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms for 30 billion rand, then the equivalent of nearly $5 billion. He is accused of accepting bribes totalling four million rand from one of the firms, French defence giant Thales. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / POOL / AFP)
It’s taken the best part of two decades but, finally, Jacob Zuma got the chance to do yesterday what he swears he has wanted all along – to plead “not guilty” in a court to charges of corruption. But, as his trial was postponed, yet again, to July, one could be forgiven as viewing yesterday’s proceedings as merely the halfway refreshment table on the Comrades Marathon. Zuma is accused of, among other things, taking bribes of R500 000 a year from French arms company Thales, which was involved with Schabir Shaik’s Nkobi group and part of a consortium that won...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COURTS

Arms deal trial set to add to Zuma's massive legal bills
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: Malema told us Mpofu could be Zuma's lawyer in future
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Zuma slams prosecutor Downer, accuses him of providing info to media
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Jacob Zuma’s arms deal corruption trial postponed to July
19 hours ago
19 hours ago