Finally, Zuma gets his day in court
Editorial
Zuma is accused of, among other things, taking bribes of R500 000 a year from French arms company Thales, which was involved with Schabir Shaik’s Nkobi group.
Former South African President Jacob Zuma stands in the dock during recess of his corruption trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on May 26, 2021. - Jacob Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering relating to a 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms for 30 billion rand, then the equivalent of nearly $5 billion. He is accused of accepting bribes totalling four million rand from one of the firms, French defence giant Thales. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / POOL / AFP)
Read more on these topics