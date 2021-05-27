Finally, Zuma gets his day in court

It’s taken the best part of two decades but, finally, Jacob Zuma got the chance to do yesterday what he swears he has wanted all along – to plead “not guilty” in a court to charges of corruption. But, as his trial was postponed, yet again, to July, one could be forgiven as viewing yesterday’s proceedings as merely the halfway refreshment table on the Comrades Marathon. Zuma is accused of, among other things, taking bribes of R500 000 a year from French arms company Thales, which was involved with Schabir Shaik’s Nkobi group and part of a consortium that won...

