Eric Naki
27 May 2021
Columns
Enough with muti killings

The ritual killing of women and children in Limpopo needs a joint effort by police, citizens, government, traditional leaders and neighbouring SADC nations.

Simdlangentsha Magistrate's Offices which was torched by community members after Lungisani Ntuli’s body was found on 10 July 2014 in Pongola. Community members set the church alight after the four-year-old’s mutilated body was found there. Ntuli went missing and his mutilated body was discovered in a room in the church. Picture: Gallo Images
The continued ritual killings at Limpopo’s Vhembe district should concern all South Africans, particularly those concerned about the abuse and victimisation of women and children in our society. Last week I wrote a feature article out of my personal concern around these killings that had been haunting our democratic country for so long but with no action from our authorities – despite the fact that they are aware of it. There is no justification for the murdering of women and children merely for the purpose of removing their private parts and other organs. Despite a task team that was appointed...

