Eric Naki
Political Editor
4 minute read
26 May 2021
8:25 am
Government
Eskom’s limitations restrict economic recovery, says expert

The Minerals Council South Africa said security of electricity supply must be established to enable recovery from the pre-Covid fiscal crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Picture: iStock
The mining industry has added its voice to the call by big business to increase electricity generation in a way that will not only unburden power utility Eskom, but attract more investment that will foster economic recovery and growth, as well as create jobs, but an energy expert believes it’s not enough. Industry’s proposal seemed to be a compromise and fell short of the more radical view of energy expert and strategist Dr Ted Blom, who said energy caps were unnecessary and impeded energy supply and economic growth. Blom said he was “absolutely for the opening up” and zero restrictions....

