Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
21 May 2021
7:41 am
Columns
Columns | Opinion | Premium

Music’s lost vinyls formed me

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

The two most important gifts you would receive from about age 11 were your first diary and your first Walkman or CD player – symbols of intellectual independence.

Picture: iStock/ BrianAJackson
Since the days of moody ’90s power ballads and the global fugue state we called the Spice Girls, I have viewed popular music as a symbol of where my corner of the world is, mentally and spiritually. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, it seems one monumental aspect of music which connects the populace will be changed forever: brick-and-mortar shops selling physical copies of music. As it is in the West, so shall it be in the deep south as we say goodbye to flipping through rows of compact discs and vinyls and endless afternoons listening to albums from...

