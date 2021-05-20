Alex Japho Matlala
20 May 2021
Government
Hawks probe financial fraud claim at Sekhukhune municipality

Seven officials, including a senior manager, are allegedly involved in the fraud.

Picture: Jacques Nelles
The Sekhukhune district municipality in Limpopo has discovered another alleged financial fraud, in what critics say has become a haven for fraud and corruption in the province. The incident happened barely two years after criminals got off with R19 million in two separate incidents between 2018 and 2019. The Citizen learnt that on 13 April, the municipality’s acting chief financial officer (CFO), Colbert Mufamadi, went to the Groblersdal police station where he laid charges of fraud involving more than R250 000. The money was allegedly illegally transferred into two different accounts belonging to a service provider, which was providing legal...

