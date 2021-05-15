Amanda Watson
News Editor
2 minute read
15 May 2021
8:00 am
News
General | News | Premium | South Africa

Fighting for the rights of abused kids is a endless battle

Amanda Watson

Athletes Olivia Jasriel and Debbie Wade know the struggle of fighting abuse, and they need help to make sure the children are assisted, while their abusers are brought to book.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) Founder Miranda Jordan at the launch of Women and Men Against Child Abuse, Athletes Against Child Abuse at Sandton in Johannesburg, 22 April 2021.First of its kind in South Africa, is an offering of safeguarding, monitoring and seeking accountability for the children of South Africa who have been impacted by abuse in Sport. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
To take on a system which allows systemic sexual abuse of minors by turning a blind eye to it requires  unimaginable strength for the survivor to confront their abuser. Often, rape and sexual abuse survivors cannot deal with the emotional and physical scarring and it is  non-governmental organisations which fill the gap where overwhelmed social services on a tight budgetary leash are unable to help. Olivia Jasriel and Debbie Wade know this intimately, having suffered abuse for years as children. Jasriel and Wade launched a registered nonprofit organisation, WMACA Athletes Against Child Abuse (AACA),  under the umbrella of Women and...

Read more on these topics