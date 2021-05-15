Fighting for the rights of abused kids is a endless battle
Amanda Watson
Athletes Olivia Jasriel and Debbie Wade know the struggle of fighting abuse, and they need help to make sure the children are assisted, while their abusers are brought to book.
Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) Founder Miranda Jordan at the launch of Women and Men Against Child Abuse, Athletes Against Child Abuse at Sandton in Johannesburg, 22 April 2021.First of its kind in South Africa, is an offering of safeguarding, monitoring and seeking accountability for the children of South Africa who have been impacted by abuse in Sport. Picture: Nigel Sibanda