Skip through winter

Letshego Zulu
There are lots of advantages to keeping up your exercise routine.
Chilly weather is definitely here to stay as we go deeper into autumn and closer to winter. When the weather becomes colder, human beings tend to move less, eat more comfort food and hibernate.
This is quite automatic but many people are unaware of the great benefits of exercising during the colder months. In colder temperatures, your heart does not have to work as hard, you sweat less and expend less energy.
This means you can exercise more efficiently.