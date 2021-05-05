Editorials
Delaying Indian Premier League the only way to go

India's healthcare system has been under enormous stress since a surge in infections, resulting in more than 220,000 deaths.

Yusuf Pathan plays a shot during an Indian Premier League match. Picture: Getty Images
Finally, common sense prevailed and the organisers of cricket’s lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) suspended this year’s competition. Something had to give. Yesterday, 357,229 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country past 20 million. The country’s healthcare system has been under enormous stress since a surge in infections, resulting in more than 220,000 deaths in India. After weeks of criticism levelled at the organisers and players, it came to a head on Monday when two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive despite all teams being in...

