Delaying Indian Premier League the only way to go

Finally, common sense prevailed and the organisers of cricket’s lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) suspended this year’s competition.

Something had to give. Yesterday, 357,229 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country past 20 million.

The country’s healthcare system has been under enormous stress since a surge in infections, resulting in more than 220,000 deaths in India.

After weeks of criticism levelled at the organisers and players, it came to a head on Monday when two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive despite all teams being in a “biosecure bubble environment”.

Their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore was postponed just hours before the first ball was meant to be bowled on Monday.

Chennai Super Kings also revealed they had positive Covid cases in their camp.

Yesterday, the tournament, which started on 9 April, was indefinitely suspended.

Tournament organisers said: “While we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, it is imperative the tournament is suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.”

In these trying times we certainly need more to cheer about. But it should never be at the expense of the safety of anyone involved in the tournament.