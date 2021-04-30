Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
2 minute read
30 Apr 2021
4:45 am
News
Crime | News | Premium

Police blamed for Ekurhuleni serial rapist’s 10-year spree

Sipho Mabena

An expert has questioned police's handling of the case, saying the serial rapist's victim list may be far longer than currently suspected.

Picture: iStock
The South African Police Service (Saps) has nothing to celebrate following the arrest of alleged serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakade, with top forensic psychologist, Dr Gerard Labuschagne saying they should, in fact, be ashamed at their own inefficiency which allowed him rack up nearly 100 victims. “Police have tough questions to answer," Labuschagne said. "Why did it take them so long to arrest him? It is not like it was a difficult case. He operated in a small area and not across the country. For years this case has been investigated as a serial but they failed to catch him. Why?”...

Read more on these topics