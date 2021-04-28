LGBTQI community outraged over ACDP’s gender identity stance

Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) community feel they are still not free, especially after the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) rejected the draft policy on gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools in the Western Cape. During the Freedom Day address held at the Charlotte Maxeke Recreational Centre, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country must take a firm stand against the social ills that prevent the men, women, and children of SA from living lives of freedom. “We must say no to homophobia and all forms of intolerance against members of the LGBTQI+...

Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) community feel they are still not free, especially after the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) rejected the draft policy on gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools in the Western Cape.

During the Freedom Day address held at the Charlotte Maxeke Recreational Centre, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country must take a firm stand against the social ills that prevent the men, women, and children of SA from living lives of freedom.

“We must say no to homophobia and all forms of intolerance against members of the LGBTQI+ community,” Ramaphosa said.

On Monday, the ACDP rejected a draft policy on gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools and handed over a memorandum to the Western Cape education department.

Matthew van As, festival director of Cape Town Pride, said it is disgusting that the ACDP rejected the gender Bill.

“Denying sexual gender education is denying the students education,” Van As said.

He added despite same-sex marriage made legal in 2006, members of the LGBTQI community were still being unfairly treated and denied access to venues and churches.

Transgender activist Kellyn Botha said the statement by the ACDP came as no surprise. Botha said it was one of the only parties opposed to legalising same-sex marriage.

“It is sad coming from a Christian party.”

MP Marie Sukers from the ACDP said schools should be ideologically free.

“When you are imposing a policy you underpinned by an ideology, you are, in fact, discriminating and imposing a belief upon those people who believe differently and, in this case, it would be Christians,” said Sukers.