Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
1 minute read
28 Apr 2021
5:15 am
General
General | Premium

LGBTQI community outraged over ACDP’s gender identity stance

Marizka Coetzer

The ACDP has rejected a draft policy on gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools and handed over a memorandum to the Western Cape education department.

Picture: iStock
Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) community feel they are still not free, especially after the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) rejected the draft policy on gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools in the Western Cape. During the Freedom Day address held at the Charlotte Maxeke Recreational Centre, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country must take a firm stand against the social ills that prevent the men, women, and children of SA from living lives of freedom. “We must say no to homophobia and all forms of intolerance against members of the LGBTQI+...

Read more on these topics